Meah’s big jams, defense, highlight Fresno State’s solid win over USD

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State men’s basketball team moved to 6-1 on the season, with a dominating 63-43 win over San Diego (4-5) on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs were led by Orlando Robinson, who scored a game-high 15 points and also added a season-high five assists. He was one of three Bulldogs to score in double figures, as Jordan Campbell finished with 12 points, including 10 in the first half, and Anthony Holland had 11 points.

Sophomore Braxton Meah only finished with four points, but both his baskets came on dunks, and the second one was a follow jam in the second half which elicited the loudest roar of the night from the home crowd at the Save Mart Center. He also drew a technical foul on the play, after staring down an opponent after the dunk.

Fresno State made 51.2 percent of its field goal attempts (22-for-43) and went 17-for-19 at the free throw line (89.5 percent), in a game that the Bulldogs led for more than 39 of the game’s 40 minutes.

USD’s four previous losses this season were by a combined 12 points, and the Toreros won 75-68 at Nevada on Nov. 12, but the Bulldogs held them to a season-low point total and only 37.6% shooting.

Fresno State hosts CSUN on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT at the Save Mart Center before traveling to play at undefeated San Francisco on Dec. 8.