SEATTLE, Wash. – Former San Joaquin Memorial Panther and Fresno State Bulldog Braxton Meah is making an impact early in the season at his new school, Washington.



Meah is averaging 9.0 points, 6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game, as the Huskies are off to a 7-2 start.



The seven-footer entered the transfer portal last spring after spending two years with the Bulldogs, and announced his transfer to Washington in early May.

At Fresno State, he showed some flashes, but struggled to find a consistent role, averaging 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a freshman, and 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Meah is averaging 20.5 minutes per game for the Huskies in a starting role this season as a junior, and was especially impressive in his last two appearances, as he scored 18 points and added 7 rebounds in a 77-66 win over Seattle on Nov. 28, and tied for the team lead in points (16) and rebounds (7), and added three blocks, in a 73-63 win over Colorado on Sunday.

In his eight games played, he is shooting 69 percent from the field, and is converting at the free throw line – an area he struggled with as a Bulldog – having made 14-of-18 free throws attempted (77.8 percent) this season.

After Meah’s Huskies beat Fresno State 62-57 at the Paycom Wooden Legacy on Nov. 23, Meah was asked about what went into his decision to choose Washington as his new school.

“I really like the coaching staff, they push me every day, even the players, they push me every day to get better, and I just felt like it was the right fit,” said Meah that night.

The Huskies staff includes Fresno native Quincy Pondexter as an assistant, who also starred at San Joaquin Memorial, before playing his college basketball at Washington and seven seasons in the NBA. Pondexter has a close relationship with Meah.

Washington was picked ninth in the preseason Pac-12 media poll, but won that four-team Wooden Legacy tournament, beating the Bulldogs in the semifinals, and upending a good Saint Mary’s team in overtime in the championship game.

The Huskies have a huge non-conference game on Friday, when they visit Gonzaga (No. 18 AP/No. 18 Coaches).