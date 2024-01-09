(KSEE/KGPE) – Back in 2018, Sports Central profiled the explosive San Joaquin Memorial offense, which at the time, featured junior wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who would go from a four-star recruit with the Panthers, into a fantastic college receiver at the University of Washington.

McMillan was one of the key players on college football’s biggest stage Monday night, along with former Bulldog headman Kalen DeBoer, now the head coach at Washington,

and a bunch of DeBoer’s former Bulldog assistants, who are now on his staff at Washington.

Unfortunately, the storybook season for Washington did not have a storybook ending, as the Huskies fell to Michigan 34-13, in the CFP National Championship game Monday night in Houston, Texas.

McMillan finished with six catches for 33 yards, and scored the only touchdown of the night for the Huskies, a 3-yard pass from Michael Penix Jr. in the second quarter.

McMillan also rushed the ball one time for nine yards.

DeBoer, who led the undefeated Huskies into the National Championship game in only his second season as the head coach at Washington, saw his team give up 303 yards rushing to the Wolverines, and the Huskies explosive offense was held to only 301 total yards by the Michigan defense.

Penix Jr. a Heisman finalist, was held to his second-lowest passing yardage output of the season (255 yards), and threw two interceptions, after having thrown only seven interceptions through the Huskies first 14 games.

“Wasn’t what we were expecting, our mindset and mentality coming into this game was to win the football game. You know, some times things don’t go the way you want,” said DeBoer, who went 12-6 in 2020 and 2021 as the Fresno State head coach, before taking the Washington job at the end of the Bulldogs’ 2021 regular season. “I’m proud of what these guys have done this year and over the last two years. We got a lot of great things happening within our program, a lot to build off of.”

It is unclear whether this was McMillan’s last game in a Washington uniform.

The fourth-year senior flirted with the NFL after his junior season in 2022, when he finished with 79 receptions and 1,098 receiving yards, on his way to being named Honorable Mention All-Pac-12.

He decided to come back, along with several other notable Huskies, but a knee injury forced him to miss a big chunk of this season, before returning in the Huskies regular-season finale against Washington State in late November.

He had a big game in the Pac-12 Championship win over Oregon, as he caught nine passes for 131 yards, and then caught five for 58 and a touchdown in the CFP Semifinal win over Texas.

After a mid-December practice, McMillan told a group of reporters he entered this season with no intention of coming back in 2024, but now, was not completely ruling out that possibility.

“It depends on how I do with these next two games,” McMillan told the reporters. “I think it’s a good situation if I stay or if I leave.”

He has until Jan. 15 to make the decision. That is the last day players can declare for the upcoming draft.