McMaryion hoping to help high school athletes with new service

Ex-Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion is launching a new service with the purpose of connecting high school athletes with high performing professionals in their fields.

With a subscription to McMaryion’s youacademylive.com, on a weekly basis, young athletes will get to engage with notable guest speakers on what it takes to become a success on the field and in life.

The guest speakers will come from McMaryion’s wide network of contacts, and will include guests from the world of sports, along with successful professionals from other fields.

Marcus says the service will officially launch this Thursday at 5 p.m., and his first guest speaker on Thursday Feb. 3 will be former Fresno State running back and All-American wrestler Josh Hokit, who is currently on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. Also in February, the service will feature former NFL defensive back Robert Golden (Feb.17) and current professional boxer Marc Castro (Feb. 24). Both Golden and Castro are Fresno natives.

McMaryion is also a Central Valley native, having starred at quarterback for Dinuba High School. He played two years at Oregon State, and then transferred to Fresno State in 2017, where he played in 28 games with the Bulldogs over two years, and led the program to a Mountain West Championship in 2018.

This guest speaker series is an offshoot of McMaryion’s youacademy brand, in which Marcus offers training for young quarterbacks.