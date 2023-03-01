FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The McLane girls soccer players were the center of attention on campus Wednesday afternoon.

The school threw a parade in their honor, before the team headed north to Merced to play its state playoff opener against Stone Ridge Christian later that night.



The program was celebrated after winning its first Central Section championship in school history on Tuesday, when the Highlanders beat Rosamond 3-0 to win the Division VI Valley title.

On Wednesday, with the McLane band providing the sound track, and cheerleaders providing great spirit, fellow students and McLane teachers cheered the Highlanders through the halls of the school and into the center of campus, a show of support that was very much appreciated by the team.

“It shows that they have pride in their high school,” said McLane girls soccer head coach David Alvarez, who has been coaching the program for the last 21 years. “It just means the world.”

For senior forward Yadira Dominguez, all the attention came as a little bit of a surprise.

“I didn’t think we’d get this kind of attention,” said Dominguez, the Highlanders leading scorer, who netted two goals in the Section title game. “Because usually they don’t hype up girls soccer.”

McLane had to wait a little longer than usual to play in the Division VI Central Section championship game, because of all the recent crazy weather that has hit southern California and the Central Valley.

The Highlanders were originally supposed to host their Central Section semifinal opponent Desert High School on Tuesday Feb. 21, but that school is located in the western portion of the Mojave Desert, 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

And because of all the rain last week, Desert was unable to make the 200-mile trip through the Tehachapi pass and up Highway 99 to Fresno, in order to face the Highlanders last week.



For a while, it looked like Desert might have to forfeit the game, but they were finally able to reschedule it for Monday at McLane’s football stadium in Fresno.

McLane won that Central Section semifinal game 6-2, and then won the Central Section title game the next day against Rosamond, in a rain storm at the football stadium.

Because their original Section playoff schedule was delayed, the Highlanders had to play the Section title game Tuesday, a day after Monday’s semifinal, in order to make sure the winning team from the Section title game could be slotted in and play their quarterfinal game of the Division V state regional tournament one day later on Wednesday, since the semifinal round of that state tournament was scheduled for Thursday.

“It’s been a roller-coaster, it all started last week,” said Alvarez. “We’re playing one day. No, we’re not playing the next day. No, they forfeited. No, you’re gonna play these guys next for the final. No, it’s not happening. It’s just up and down, as a coach, it was wearing on me, so I can imagine the girls themselves, it was wearing on them. Just trying to keep them focused on being able to play the game.”

The girls soccer team was celebrated on campus one day after the McLane boys soccer team got a similar parade Tuesday.

The boys team recently captured the Division III Central Section championship, its second Valley title in school history.

The boys team is still alive in the Regional playoffs, after it beat Lincoln High School from San Jose, 5-3 on penalty kicks Tuesday night at the McLane football stadium.