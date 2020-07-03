KSEE24 RESCAN /
McFarland Police investigating shooting on San Pedro Street

by: Marisel Maldonado

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland Police are investigating a shooting on San Pedro Street that left a woman injured on Thursday night.

Officers arrived just before 11 p.m. to the 100 block of San Pedro Street and found a woman was shot several times.

She was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the McFarland Police Department at 792-2121. You can also report to their anonymous ti line at 428-1265.

