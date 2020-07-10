KSEE24 RESCAN /
McFarland Police Department investigating drive-by shooting

by: Joseph Luiz

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Thursday night that left a person with minor injuries.

The department said that just before midnight, a person was walking in an alley on A Street when a car pulled up and someone opened fire. The department said it’s not clear how many people were in the car, but several shots were fired.

Afterward, the car drove off. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the victim had minor injuries. The department said the person was uncooperative and didn’t want medical attention.

No information on the suspects has been released at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the police at 661-792-2121. 

