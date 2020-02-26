McDonald’s is auctioning off a ‘Golden Shamrock Shake’ cup said to be worth $90K

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and McDonald’s is auctioning off a product on eBay that will make your friends green with envy if you’re the top bidder.

Tuesday the fast-food giant announced a 10-day eBay auction for a Golden Shamrock Shake.

It features an emerald and diamond-encrusted 18-karat gold cup.

Bids start at $1, but McDonald’s says the item is worth about $90,000.

The company came out with the promotion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Shamrock Shake, which McDonald’s put back on the menu this month.

It’s available for a limited time.

Proceeds from the winning bid will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

McDonald’s is also holding a contest to give away a second Golden Shamrock Shake.

