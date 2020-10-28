McDonald’s drive-thru shooting, man arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A man was arrested after firing shots in a McDonald’s drive-thru Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at the McDonald’s at Shields and Brawley avenues.

Authorities say that a man was going through the drive-thru and he brandished a gun after a disturbance over change.

Police say the suspect then fired the gun into the air at the location. The suspect later went to a liquor store nearby. He fired the weapon outside, possibly striking an apartment complex about a half a mile away– hitting a dresser inside. No one was hit at the apartment.

The suspect was intoxicated and taken into custody.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.