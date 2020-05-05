Mayor Lee Brand announces the reopening of golf courses in the city

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — On Monday, Mayor Lee brand updated the city’s policy on golf courses reopening.

City officials say this opens public golf courses, such as, Airways and Riverside Golf Courses.

Disc golf at Woodward Park will re-open as soon as signage with the appropriate health and social distancing protocols are posted, according to the City of Fresno.

The new policy allows golf courses to reopen as soon as they identify and meet specific social distancing protocols including:

· Maintaining social distancing in the clubhouse, pro shop, and tees and greens.

· No direct physical contact between golf course employees and guests.

· All golfers must walk the course, unless carts are necessary to meet ADA requirements.

· All pull carts must be washed and sanitized before each use.

· Maximum of 4 players per tee time.

· Tee times should be spaced to regulate the number of players on the course at any time.

· Food and beverage areas should be open for grab-and-go service or delivery.



For the latest information on all City-issued emergency orders and other coronavirus-related decisions, call 311 or visit the City of Fresno website at www.fresno.gov.

