Mayor Brand issues statement about possible exposure to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mayor Lee Brand issued a statement Tuesday on his possible exposure to COVID-19.

“After hearing concerns about possible COVID-19 exposure, I was tested over the weekend and the results came back negative. I continue to work from home, as I have has done with limited exceptions since the start of the pandemic. My health is good and I will keep following all health and safety guidelines in order to stay that way.”

