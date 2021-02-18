‘May we not forget their sacrifice’: Fallen Porterville firefighters remembered on first anniversary of library fire

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE) The Porterville community honored the lives of the two firefighters Thursday who both lost their lives in the Porterville Public Library fire exactly one year before.

The Fire Department released an emotional memorial video and a message over the department’s staff radios to honor Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.

“On February 18th, 2020, one year ago today, we experienced the most devastating day in our city’s history.” said a Porterville firefighter over the department’s radio at 4:16 p.m., the same time the ‘mayday’ call was made.

Shortly after the Porterville Public Library caught fire, clouds of black smoke and orange flames engulfed the building. Firefighters from the station next door rushed to fight the inferno.

“After receiving a report of a potential victim in the second story of the Porterville Library,” said firefighter over the department’s radio. “Ray Figueroa and Patrick Jones gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

As Figueroa and Jones searched for the person said to be trapped inside, the roof collapsed and took the life of the two men.

“I’ll always look at him as my baby and as everyone else looks at him as Captain 71, Ray Figueroa,” said Figueroa’s Mother Anna Moreno. “He has always been my hero since he was born.”

The family of the fallen heroes thanked the community for the support showed in the last 365 days in a memorial video.

“Porterville you held us in your hearts and felt your prayers surrounding our family,” said the Jones family. “Your amazing talents we received as you showed your honor for Patrick. The hugs, the outreach of love. God has placed his hands on the city of Porterville and it was shown.”

Even though the community was not able to hold a public memorial due to COVID-19, locals dropped off flowers and lit candles in front of where the library once stood.

“Just know that everybody still loves these men for what they did,” said Rachelle Hensley of Porterville. “So one or ten years, we are still going to remember that night.”

Fellow firefighters comforted each other as the day ended with a moment of silence for their fallen brothers.

“May it not be in vain and may we not forget their sacrifice,” concluded the Porterville firefighter over the intercom. The firefighters hugged one another and then got back to work.