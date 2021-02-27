Mattresses and box springs no-cost recycling event held in Fresno

News
Posted: / Updated:
May 04 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A no-cost recycling event for mattresses and box springs was held in Fresno Saturday morning.

Local organizations and students partnered to combat illegal dumping in Fresno.

They held a ‘Fresno Yes! community clean-up day’ at Hidalgo Elementary School.

Fresno Yes! is a program for elementary through high school students to lead projects that positively impact their communities.

From 9 a.m. through 1 p.m., people dropped off mattresses, box springs, tires and e-waste to be recycled.

“One of the most exciting parts is to actually get behind the students to help them realize their efforts actually go a long way and there are people in the community, agencies, that really support that,” Jennifer Duran with the Mattress Recycling Council said.

More than 75% of a mattress can be recycled and turned into new consumer and industrial products including mulch, carpet padding, and appliances.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com