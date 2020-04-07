COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation

News
Posted: / Updated:

Actor Matthew McConaughey is cheering up some seniors isolated in his home state of Texas. His family is also getting in on the fun.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Virtual bingo is the Oscar winner’s latest plan to help Texans get through the coronavirus pandemic. He played it with residents of the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living facility.

His wife, model Camila Alves, their children and his mother also joined the game.

It is not the first time McConaughey has tried to help his fellow Texans get through the crisis. He has been using video to spread information and inspiration.

McConaughey is urging people to take precautions and to take care of those who need it most.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know