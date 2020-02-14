MathCounts competition held for Fresno County middle schoolers

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Eighty-four students in sixth through eighth grade showed off their math skills on Thursday morning at the MathCounts competition held at Fresno State.

Jonathan Dueck is the Director of Stem Education for Fresno County Superintendent of Schools. He said this annual event showcases the best mathletes of Fresno Unified.

“We want to give students a lot of opportunity to showcase what they can do,” said Dueck. “So, if we see them in their classroom all the time and they don’t have a chance to get out and experience what Fresno State looks like and see this but also take what they learn and see there is an application to not being at your desk in a classroom.”

Dueck said the competition was broken up in different parts. There was an individual competition, team competition along with others.

Shawn Roberts is a math teacher at Kerman Middle School. She said this competition engages students in a friendly competition.

It shows them that there is competition in all areas and things like academics that are lifetime goals I try to really point out to them that is so important,” said Roberts.

Roberts said getting students used to the quick answers and fast responses was difficult but eventually they picked up on it.

William Knapp-Cravens is a seventh-grader at Granite Ridge Intermediate. He said the competition was fun and he is happy with his performance.

“I may not have gotten first this time but I was so close,” said William. “Stress is my worst enemy, If I had hit that button just a few seconds faster I could have been the champion.”

William got fifth place and said his hands couldn’t keep up with his mind. But, he is not going to let that hold him back.

“I am going to train hard and study hard and next year I will be the one,” said William.

But, there can only be one crowned winner and that was Albert Kim. Albert is an eighth-grader from Granite Ridge Intermediate.

Although Albert won he still believes he has room for improvement.

“I want to get better at solving, like problem-solving, instead of learning more because I think that’s more important than being better at math,” said Albert.

