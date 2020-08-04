Massive explosion shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut

A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. – A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, an AFP correspondent said. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)

BEIRUT (AP) — A massive explosion has shaken Lebanon’s capital Beirut, wounding a number of people and causing widespread damage.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and false ceilings dropping.

Stunning video shows explosions just minutes ago at Beirut port pic.twitter.com/ZjltF0VcTr — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) August 4, 2020

My brother sent me this, we live 10 KM away from the explosion site and the glass of our bldgs got shattered. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/MPByBc673m — Abir Ghattas (@AbirGhattas) August 4, 2020

The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut’s port and caused wide-scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

An Associated Press photographer near Beirut’s port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.

