Masks still required in some places as California reopens

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) On Tuesday, many places decided that vaccinated Californians can ditch the mask as the state’s economy fully reopened.

The state says fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in most public places including stores, restaurants, and theaters, unless the business requires it.

But don’t get rid of that mask just yet.

You will still need a mask in any transportation setting including buses and airports, no matter if you have the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those about to aboard the Fresno FAX buses will have to think again if they show up without a face covering…

“we will continue to have our passengers and employees continue to wear masks at all times. it is part of our federal tsa regulation. so keep your mask handy,” said Fresno Assistant City Manager Gregory Barfield.

The U.S. Transportation Safety Administration extended mask requirements for all workers and travelers across the nation until the middle of September.

“so if you are coming to the Fresno airport remember to bring your mask and a mask will be required by the airline and you will be required to wear a mask while on the aircraft,” said Vikkie Calderon, a spokesperson for the Fresno Yosemite Internation Airport.

No matter vaccination status, masks are also required in childcare locations, long-term care settings, schools, and healthcare settings.

St. Agnes Chief Nursing Officer Deanette Sisson says the hospital will continue to social distance and screen for COVID-19 and require masks.

“Just because the CDC is still suggesting that healthcare do those things but second of all because it is a higher risk area and our patients are at higher risk so today nothing will change in that regard,” said Sisson.

The state also is mandating shelters, cooling centers, and shelters require masks.