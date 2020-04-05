COVID-19 Information

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office advising residents can pick up sandbags, predicting heavy rain

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to pick-up sandbags due to predicted heavy rain in the area.

Mariposa County Residents can pick up Sand & Sandbags at two local Mariposa County Volunteer Fire Stations:

  • Mormon Bar Station 27 – 4621 Hwy 49 S, Mariposa
  • Don Pedro Station 24 – 9729 Merced Falls Rd , Don Pedro

MCSO is also reminding residents to stay 6 feet away from each other and bring your own shovel to fill the bags.

