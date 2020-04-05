Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office advising residents can pick up sandbags, predicting heavy rain

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to pick-up sandbags due to predicted heavy rain in the area.

Mariposa County Residents can pick up Sand & Sandbags at two local Mariposa County Volunteer Fire Stations:

Mormon Bar Station 27 – 4621 Hwy 49 S, Mariposa

Don Pedro Station 24 – 9729 Merced Falls Rd , Don Pedro

MCSO is also reminding residents to stay 6 feet away from each other and bring your own shovel to fill the bags.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.