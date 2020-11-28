Mariposa County health officials fear new state-imposed restrictions are on the way

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)– Mariposa County may be sliding further back in the reopening process.

Right now, the county is still listed in the orange tier but the health department posted that Mariposa County now meets metrics for the more restrictive red tier.

Healthy officials say they expect to hear from the state shortly which could mean more restrictions on businesses being put back in place. Health officials are reporting 26 active cases.