Marijuana farm breaks ground in Mendota, a first for the city

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE) — Mendota in western Fresno County is considered the cantaloupe capital of the world, but a group of entrepreneurs hopes the town becomes known for a different crop.

On Thursday, Mendota city officials broke ground on a massive new recreational cannabis farm operated by Boca Del Rio Farms.

In early June the 59-acre farm will be filled with recreational cannabis plants. City officials say the impact on Mendota’s economy will be huge.

“We’re proud to deliver one of the largest (cannabis) farms in the state of California to the city of Mendota to deliver over 80 jobs and over $1 million in annual tax revenue to the city,” said Dustin Moore, one of Boca Del Rio’s co-founders.

Mendota’s mayor Rolando Castro says he wasn’t in favor of such a farm after Prop 64 passed in 2016. He has since had a change of heart after looking at the economic prospects of cannabis.

“I got educated over time and it became legal,” Castro said. “My council finally said ‘hey this is probably the only option of bringing revenue to the community,'”

Castro added the additional tax revenue from marijuana sales will help support new infrastructure projects.

Boca Del Rio Farms is also investing in an elaborate security operation to keep their marijuana plants safe once they are planted.

“We have a six-foot fence along with an electric fence, a 7,000-volt electric fence that sits behind the six-foot fence, and then 24-hour armed security,” Moore said.

Boca Del Rio Farms’ first harvest will be expected in the fall of this year with product hitting shelves in dispensaries across California in early 2022.