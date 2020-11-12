Marie Callender’s in Fresno reopens tomorrow

Photo of Marie Callender's restaurant at Cedar and Shae Aves

Marie Callender’s Restaurant at Cedar Ave and Shaw Ave in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Marie Callender’s located at Cedar and Shaw avenues Marie will be reopening on Friday.

There were once three Marie Callender’s restaurants in Fresno. This will be the city’s only location after the company closed many of its restaurants while dealing with bankruptcy last year.

At this time, the restaurant is only offering pies to-go. There are plans to offer full-service dining by the start of next year.

1313 Restaurant Group bought the property and is opening the location as a Marie Callender’s franchisee.

1313 Restaurant Group regional director Brian Gooch says he actually worked at the location 27 years ago, “We’ll have all the pies that everybody can remember and if there’s a pie that we don’t have, we’ve had people who have worked here for over thirty years so they know the recipe and we’ll be able to do it for them.”

