Marching band competitions canceled for 2020 season due to concerns over the pandemic

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Safety concerns for large gatherings of students and spectators caused the cancellation of this year’s marching band competition season and performing arts, this comes after an announcement by the Western Band Association.

The Western Band Association has roughly 15,000 participants. A spokesperson for the non-profit says it took dozens of hours and deliberation to come to the decision to cancel, but in the end, finances and the safety of everyone involved was the deciding factor.

“It was really disappointing to hear and it was really heartbreaking to have to send the email to all the band students and parents that we wouldn’t be fielding a competitive marching band,” Chairperson for Bullard High School, Joseph Cargill said.

Cargill estimates around 120 students from Bullard high would have been part of this year’s competition, but says the music will still go on.

“Even though we’re not competing in marching band, this doesn’t mean that music has stopped–band is gonna go forward, music is gonna go forward,” Cargill said.

Cargill believes music can help the world get through the COVID-19 crisis.

“Music is a path to world peace and that performance and that coming together of people is what we’re in music education for,” he said.

All competitions in California and Nevada put on by the WBA are canceled, but the WBA encourages performers to submit to their virtual platforms for some unique accolades.

