March is American Red Cross month

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – This week yourcentralvalley.com is showcasing the work of the American Red Cross Central Valley and hopes you’ll unite with thousands to give back on the 7th annual American Red Cross Giving Day, this Wednesday, March 24th.

“So, we use this month to really kind of try and share a message of the need of the work that we’re doing, that our mission is to alleviate human suffering,” said Lori Wilson, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross, Central Valley Region.

There are around 2,000 volunteers working with the Central Valley Region American Red Cross which includes Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Madera, and Mariposa counties. Executive Director, Lori Wilson says what some people might not know is that the Red Cross works around the clock.

“Since our founding days have never stopped–war, pandemics, multiple pandemics and have been there just to provide support and aid and comfort to our communities, you know here in the United States, here locally in Fresno, here locally in the Central Valley, across the country and around the world.”

One of the tools helping to aid the work of the Red Cross is an emergency response vehicle — ERV for short. The Central Valley chapter is in dire need of a new one and Wilson says although it comes at a hefty price tag of $150,000, what the Red Cross vehicle means to those in need is priceless.

“Our vehicles and our volunteers when they come through the neighborhoods, they bring that hope and that help that people need and it doesn’t seem like much, it’s like a vehicle, right? But what we bring with that vehicle is help and a new one is going to allow us to continue to do so in a more efficient manner.”

For more information, to donate, or to volunteer go to RedCross.Org.