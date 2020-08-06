Marc Castro’s boxing career ready for next chapter

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Next Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Marc Castro’s long journey from his dad’s garage in Fresno to the bright lights of professional boxing, will become a reality.

He will make his professional debut that night, on a Matchroom Boxing undercard, in a very unique setting in the streets of downtown Tulsa.

The Fresno native has had a decorated amateur career, winning two world titles, and on Wednesday, he shared with Sports Central his plan for getting to the top of the professional ranks.

“I believe in 3 or 4 years, I should be a World Champion,” said Castro. “But I’m gonna just do my work every day in the gym, because that’s where you really win titles at, in the gym every day. And just listening to my team, my manager and my dad.”

Castro learned how to box from his father Tony, a former boxer himself, who turned their garage in Fresno into a boxing gym.

Marc Castro chose to turn pro in February, after coming up a little short in his effort to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Boxing Team. He had a chance to possibly represent El Salvador or Mexico in the Olympics instead, but decided to sign with Matchroom and get his professional career started.

It will be an interesting stage for Castro’s debut in Tulsa. Several streets will be blocked off, with a ring set up in the middle of a downtown street.

Strict social distancing and medical protocols will be in place, and no fans will be in attendance. The card will be broadcast live on DAZN.

When boxing events are once again allowed in California, Castro told Sports Central he thinks he’ll likely fight in the Central Valley at some point, as he tries to work his way up the pro ranks.