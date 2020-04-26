Many taking advantage of nice weather during shelter-in-place order

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Shelter-In-Place order is still in effect for cities across the state, including Clovis and Fresno. But with the weather heating up, many are taking to the outdoors.

From riding bikes to walking dogs, Fresno’s Woodward Park was packed with people on Saturday, all taking advantage of this summer-like weather during the coronavirus pandemic.

“After working from home all week it’s nice to see people out on their bikes, walking, jogging, the weathers nice, it’s starting to get hot here in Fresno,” said Simuel Lands, a Fresno resident.

In the City of Fresno, the parks are still closed but the trails are opened and have become popular.

“We still have to get our exercise with the gyms closed and stuff like that so,” Lands said.

While it’s nice to see people out, the CDC is still recommending social distancing and wearing masks.

Though not many were wearing them, Lands says he’s not worried.

“Not a whole lot, honestly I think out here we’re keeping our distance, I don’t really think about it too much,” he said.

Meanwhile over in Clovis, Dry Creek Park had a lot less foot traffic.

The playgrounds are still blocked off with yellow caution tape.

But a few people opted for picnics instead.

“We got some take-out food and a drink from sonic and we just came out to enjoy being away at the park, you can’t access everything but we’re able to social distance and enjoy nature and each other’s company,” said Ruth Schmauch, a Clovis resident.

Schmauch, a mother of three, says it’s nice to get a break with friends.

“It’s not often that I get out, so the weather’s really perfect today, especially in the shade,” she said.

And as the weather continues to heat up, many will want to take to the water.

But on Facebook, Fresno County shared a posted reminding people, county-owned parks are still closed.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.