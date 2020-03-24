Many stores across the Valley not allowing returns on high-demand items

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Many stores across the valley are not allowing returns on high-demand items like toilet paper.

Right now stores are limiting the amount of cleaning and sanitary items people can buy–but a few weeks ago many were buying excessively.

If you were one of those people who went out and bought a lot of toilet paper, bottled water or cleaning supplies, you will not be able to return them.

“People hoarding toilet paper, like come on what you going to do with all that, it’s ridiculous,” said shopper James Milton.

Costco in Clovis has these signs up by the register, saying “returns will not be accepted on” toilet paper, water, Lysol, paper towels, baby wipes, Clorox wipes to name a few.

Food 4 Less in North East Fresno had a sign saying “Food 4 Less will not be accepting returns on over-bought products related to the coronavirus pandemic. This includes but not limited to water, toilet paper, cold medicine, canned goods, antibacterial products, etc.”

“I think it’s fair cause then people will grab a whole bunch at once and try to return them later,” said shopper Gail Tharp.

Some shoppers even joked saying not to worry about Costco not accepting returns. They say they’ll take the items. Many are still struggling to find these items.

“They can sell it on their own as long as they are not price gouging anybody you know as long as they sell it for what they bought it for its not a problem.”

