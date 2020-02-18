Many Americans back in U.S. after overseas Coronavirus quarantine

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)– A plane carrying about a dozen high-risk Americans who were evacuated from a quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan arrived in Nebraska on Monday morning.

They will be monitored at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for signs of the Coronavirus.

“One patient was transported to the hospital’s bio-containment unit because of a chronic condition, also experiencing mild symptoms,” said Dr. Mike Wadman with the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “The remainder were transported to the quarantine unit.”

The evacuees had been on planes that touched down at U.S.military bases in Texas and California overnight.

State Department officials say that only after evacuees left the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, did they learn that 14 of them had tested positive for the illness. Hundreds of other American evacuees will be under a 14-day quarantine at the military bases.

Meantime, officials in Hawaii said that a Japanese tourist was diagnosed after a trip to Oahu, and is now in critical condition in Japan.

The World Health Organization said more than 71,000 cases of Coronavirus have been diagnosed around the globe, but that it is not as deadly as Sars and other Coronaviruses.

“More than 80-percent have mild disease and will recover,” said Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

