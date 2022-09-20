MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man’s body was pulled from a canal in Mendota Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Mendota Police responded to a report of a lifeless person in the water at Bass Avenue and Helm Canal Road north of Mendota Pool Park around At 9:15 a.m.

Mendota Police, Emergency Medical Services, and firefighters pulled the man out of the water and determined he was deceased.

The Fresno County coroner is working to determine the cause of death.

We’ll be updating this as soon as more information is made available. If you have any additional information regarding this case please call. The Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.