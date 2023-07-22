MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A manhunt is underway for an inmate who has walked away from a correctional facility in Mendota, authorities say.

Officials at the Federal Correctional Institution Mendota say inmate Roberto Alderete escaped their custody around 9:00 p.m. Friday from the satellite camp adjacent to the main campus.

Institutional staff describe 33-year-old Alderete as a White male with brown hair, brown eyes, stands 6-feet-tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Image courtesy Federal Bureau of Prisons

The United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies are actively searching for him.

An internal investigation was also initiated after he was discovered missing, authorities say.

Correctional staff say Alderete was sentenced in the Western District of Kentucky to a 180-month sentence for Aiding and Abetting and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons lists FCI Mendota as a medium security institution, and the satellite camp as a minimum security facility.

Anyone with information on Alderete’s whereabouts are asked to contact the United States Marshals Service at (800) 336-0102.