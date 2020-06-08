Mandatory evacuations taking place in Mariposa County due to a fire

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) — Mandatory evacuations are taking place in Mariposa County due to a fire near Hunters Valley Road.

Mariposa County Deputies are making door to door contact in the 7900 block of Hunters Valley Road.

Authorities say there are hard road closures in Hunters Valley and Bear Valley road.

Six homes are under mandatory evacuation and 200 acres have burned with only 5% of the fire contained, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

