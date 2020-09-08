Mandatory evacuation orders being developed for Bass Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mandatory evacuation orders are being developed for Bass Lake, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say this will include both sides of the lake.
Residences east of Road 222/Road 432 and Road 426/Road 222 will be evacuated. Areas east of Highway 41 in Oakhurst, Coarsegold and O’Neal’s are moving to warning status.
