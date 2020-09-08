Mandatory evacuation orders being developed for Bass Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mandatory evacuation orders are being developed for Bass Lake, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say this will include both sides of the lake.

#CreekFire Mandatory evacuation orders are being developed for Bass Lake. This will include both sides of the lake. Residences east of Rd 222/Rd 432 and Road 426/Rd 222 will be evacuated. Areas east of Hwy 41 in Oakhurst, Coarsegold, O’Neal’s moving to warning status. — Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) September 8, 2020

Residences east of Road 222/Road 432 and Road 426/Road 222 will be evacuated. Areas east of Highway 41 in Oakhurst, Coarsegold and O’Neal’s are moving to warning status.

