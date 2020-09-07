Mandatory evacuation order issued for Auberry area

AUBERRY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sherriff’s Department under the advice of CalFire issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents living in the Auberry area.

The area for all residents bounded by Auberry Road to Powerhouse Road, Highway 168, Lodge, and Little Sandy Roads.

Live picture from Meadow Lakes, south of the Creek Fire

Live video from above Fresno Int’l Airport facing northeast toward the Creek Fire

