Man with warrant found with narcotics following a traffic collision

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after authorities found narcotics following a non-injury collision, according to the Parlier Police Department.

On March 27, at around 5 p.m., officers responded to the area of Manning and Newmark avenues. When officers arrived, Joe Ramiro Medina, 41, was identified as one of the people involved in the collision.

Medina was found to have a suspended driver’s license due to a previous DUI conviction and had a no-bail felony warrant related to a stolen vehicle.

He was placed under arrest and a search revealed several grams of black tar, heroin, meth, and plastic bags related to narcotic sales, police say.

Medina was taken to the Fresno County Jail.