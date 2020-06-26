Man with special needs drowns in Madera County lake

CORRECTION: Madera County Sheriff’s Office updated the age of the victim.

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man with special needs is dead after deputies say he drowned in Madera County’s Hensley Lake Thursday.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, the man was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. by the victim’s caregiver.

Crews say they were able to find the man an hour later and pull him from the water. Rescuers attempted CPR but were unable to revive him. He was declared deceased shortly afterward.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Carl Jefferson of Madera.

