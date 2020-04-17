COVID-19 Information

Man with COVID-19 quarantined after he was arrested and released, causing the isolation of 5 police officers

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – An alleged auto theft suspect is now in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 18-year-old man was arrested Friday by Fresno Police. He was taken to the Fresno County Jail and tested for the coronavirus. He was released before the results were complete due to California’s $0 bail initiative for low-level offenses.

“If you as a county cannot keep a safe sanitary environment for the inmates in the jail,” said Fathers and Families of San Joaquin, Youth and Racial Justice manager Stacy Williams.

The man’s name has not been released due to health privacy laws.

“This is kind of a ridiculous rule and it is not making anybody safe,” said Fresno Police Officers Association Todd Fraizer. “It not only puts all of our officers in jeopardy, greater jeopardy, but it puts the community in jeopardy. Obviously, putting a positive person out in the community with no repercussions is completely irresponsible regardless that he was a violent individual.”

The five officers who arrested the man, including one K-9 unit, will be quarantined at home for the next two weeks.

Both Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall have spoken in opposition to the initiative which allowed the man to be released from jail – but Stacy Williams doesn’t believe suspects with a misdemeanor or lower felony charges should have to put their health at risk.

“70% in the Fresno County jail right now are pre-trial meaning they haven’t even stood trial,” said Williams. “They are not guilty so how can you house them in unsanitary conditions that could be deadly to them when technically they are not guilty of anything.”

Fresno County Department of Public Health will work to track down any person who may have come in contact with the man between the time he was released until he was quarantined.

