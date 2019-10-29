Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno
Live Now
Fresno PD updates the media on the ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno last night

Man wins $200,000 on lottery ticket on way to last chemo treatment

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

PINK HILL, N.C. (CNN Newsource)  A man won a $200,000 North Carolina lottery prize on the way to his final chemotherapy treatment. Ronnie Foster said he bought a $1 ticket, won $5, then traded the $5 for two more tickets, and the second ticket was a big winner.

Foster, a retired Department of Transportation worker, is battling colon cancer. He said he was already happy because it was his last round of chemo, but “winning this made it my lucky day.”

Foster claimed his prize Friday and after taxes, took home just over $141,000.

He says part of the money will go toward paying off some of the treatment costs not covered by his health insurance. The rest will be saved “for the future.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com