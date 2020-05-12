Man who wore KKK hood in California store won’t face charges

SAN DIEGO (The San Diego Union-Tribune) — Citing free speech protections, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will not seek charges against a man who wore a Ku Klux Klan hood in a supermarket.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the department announced the decision Monday after an investigation, a review of criminal statutes, and consultation with prosecutors.

The unidentified man wore the hood in a store in Santee on May 2, a day after the county required face coverings in public.

The department said the man expressed frustration over the COVID-19 pandemic but the hood was not intended as a racial statement.

The department added that the community was “rightfully disgusted.”

