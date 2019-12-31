Man who was found shot in homeowner’s garage identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The man who was found shot in the garage of someone’s home in southeast Fresno on Sunday has been identified.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s said the homeowner has no idea who the victim is.

Lt. Jose Salinas with the Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in around 3 p.m. from a liquor store near Belmont and Peach Avenues.

The caller, who owns a home on the 5200 block of East Belmont Avenue said he found an injured man in his garage.

A check on the victim showed he’d been shot multiple times, he was pronounced dead after being taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

He was identified Monday as Alphonso Durazo.

The investigation so far has found a lot of people go in-and-out of the house in question.

“The [homeowner] has several people that stay here and rent rooms, or are just allowed to come and go,” Salinas said. “We’re going to have to track every one of them down and figure out where they stay when they’re not here.”

Aside from talking to neighbors, investigators are also looking for any camera footage that could’ve captured what happened.

Salinas said investigators believe the victim made his way to the house between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. He’s asking if anyone was in the area at that time and saw something, to give the Sheriff’s Office a call.

