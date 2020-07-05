Man who drowned at San Joaquin River in Madera County identified

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man who drowned at San Joaquin River in Madera County Saturday has been identified.

The man who drowned was identified as Martin G. Duran Ramirez, 36, of Fresno by the Madera County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they reported to San Joaquin River on Rio Mesa Drive for a missing person but later found Duran Ramirez in the water and was pronounced dead.

