Man wanted in the death of Tulare County mother arrested in Mexico

44-year-old Adel Hussein arrested in Mexico (image courtesy of Tulare County Sheriff's Office).

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man wanted in the death of Tulare County mother Brittney Steenbergen has been arrested in Mexico, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Adel Hussein was arrested without incident in Mexicali on Thursday. The 44-year-old was found in a local motel and taken to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittney’s mother Vera Steenbergen reacts to the arrest.

The arrest was thanks to a joint operation between the U.S. Marshals, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, and authorities in Mexico.

