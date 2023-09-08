FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in two separate shootings.

Police say on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 2:36 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of East Iowa Avenue regarding a ShotSpotter activation indicating twenty rounds had been fired.

Investigators say when officers arrived, they found a homeless man identified as 29-year-old Ramiro Mendoza Jr., in the middle of the street on the ground, with multiple gunshot wounds.

29-year-old Ramiro Mendoza Jr.

Mendoza Jr. was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives say they have identified 18-year-old Elijah Oupathame as the suspect responsible for shooting Mendoza. Oupathame, an active gang member according to police, was celebrating the Fourth of July holiday at a nearby residence when, for unknown reasons, police say he confronted and shot Mendoza multiple times.

A warrant has been issued for Oupathame’s arrest. Oupathame is also wanted for an unrelated shooting that occurred on December 15, 2022, where several residences were struck, according to police.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.