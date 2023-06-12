FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is wanted by the Fresno Police Department after he was observed on video surveillance stealing multiple tools from a truck bed, the Fresno Police Department says.

According to a social media post from the Fresno Police Department on Monday, the suspect was observed stealing multiple Milwaukee tools from the victim’s truck bed on Thursday around 4:00 a.m.

The Fresno Police Department states that the suspect fled in a dark-colored truck.

Officers are asking for the help of the public to localize the suspect, so they encourage anyone who may have any information regarding the case to contact Detective J. Isaak at (559) 621-6012 or jonathan.isaak@fresno.gov.