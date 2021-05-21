Man vandalizes property at Walmart, throws wine bottles at Fresno Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Friday night after vandalizing property at Walmart in southeast Fresno.

A man in his 30s went into the Walmart located on Kings Canyon Road and Peach Avenue and started to break televisions and throwing wine bottles just before 7 p.m., according to Fresno Police.

When officers arrived, he climbed on one of the racks in the produce section and continued to throw wine bottles, police say. That’s when officers deployed a non-lethal pepper ball gun at the suspect. He only had minor welts from the pepper ball, Fresno Police says.

At one point the store had to be evacuated for customer safety.

The total estimate in damages is unknown. Authorities say the suspect will be charged with felony vandalism and resisting arrest.

The suspect was taken into custody.