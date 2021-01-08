MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after detectives said he was in possession of a loaded firearm while walking into the Sherriff’s office Tuesday.

Deputies said James Douglas Glidden, 38 of Merced, was arrested after arriving at the Merced County Sheriff’s Office to speak with detectives about a possible crime.

Before coming into the Sheriff’s office, detectives said Glidden was seen on surveillance video throwing a firearm into a trash can just outside the front door. After checking the garbage receptacle, they found the loaded revolver, investigators say.

Photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office

Glidden was booked into Merced County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a loaded firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.