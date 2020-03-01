Man threatening to hurt neighbor, leading to standoff with police

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man has been amassing a large social media following after uploading videos showing him destroy the inside of a house. It got the police on his tail, which lead to a standoff.

While he ended up surrendering himself peacefully, he will be facing jail time for threatening to hurt his neighbor. Fresno Police first responded to calls about the threat around 4 p.m. in an area near Shepherd and Cedar avenues.

Police add they had received several calls about the man for the past couple of days.

When officers arrived, they say the man went into his home. They tried making contact with him by knocking on the door and by calling him for about an hour and a half.

Authorities say the man had been live streaming and uploading videos through social media depicting him destroying the inside of the house.

The man had several opportunities to come out of his home, but the suspect would not come out, according to police. Officers eventually entered the house and the suspect was cooperative the second they did.

The man will be treated at a hospital and will later be booked into the Fresno County Jail after his release.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.