Man surrenders after police say he shot two family members in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) — A Visalia man is behind bars after police say he shot two relatives Monday morning at a home on Elverta and Belmont.

Police say 27-year-old Julian Lopez peacefully surrendered after barricading himself in the home.

Sgt. Mike Verissimo with the Visalia Police Department said when officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He said the suspect is related to the victims.

Verissimo said after learning that Lopez was still armed and inside the home, the SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations team were called.

“They came out and made contact with the suspect by telephone. After an hours-long standoff, they were able to get the suspect to peacefully surrender,” Verissimo said.

Fortunately, Verissimo said both victims were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and are expected to recover.

Some neighbors got home Monday to a heavy police presence, surprised to hear the news after knowing the family for years.

Cuco Cervantes said he knows the 65-year-old victim.

“You don’t expect something to happen like that to the neighbors like that,” Cervantes said. “He was a nice guy. Real friendly with everybody, with all the neighbors. Good guy.”

Jordan Bahena said he’s known the family for 16 years, adding that they’re a good family.

“Let’s hope they get better and come back home,” Bahena said.

Verissimo said they recovered a handgun inside the home believed to be the weapon the suspect used.

“Our violent crimes detective is looking into this guy’s history, how he got a hold of the handgun that was used, and the history involving the gun,” Verissimo said.

Verissimo added that there were two other family members inside the home during the incident but got out safely.

Lopez is being booked in jail on two counts of attempted murder.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for more information.