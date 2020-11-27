Man suffers stroke while driving, runs over pedestrian, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man suffered a stroke while driving and ran over a homeless person on Thanksgiving night, according to Fresno Police.

The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of White and Jackson avenues.

Police say the driver suffered from a stroke which led him to run over a homeless person’s legs. The driver then collided with a wall surrounding a water treatment pump station.

The victim suffered serious injuries. No other details were available.