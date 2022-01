FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man suffered major injuries Thursday night during a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in central Fresno.

The collision happened around 5:42 p.m. on the northbound side of Highway 41 just past East Shields Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says the man was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Traffic was reduced to one lane but has since been reopened.

The accident is still under investigation.