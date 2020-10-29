Man suffers major injuries after being struck while walking on Hwy. 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said a man, wearing dark clothing, was walking on southbound Highway 99 in the #3 lane, just north of Pond Road, in between Delano and McFarland for unknown reasons.

A semi-truck driving along the highway approached the man from behind, braked and swerved attempting to avoid the man, but ultimately hit him, throwing the man into the shoulder, according to CHP.

The man suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Kern Medical Center.

CHP said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.