Man struck by train in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating after a middle-aged man was struck by a train in southeast Fresno Sunday morning.

Officials say at around 11:30 a.m. a train traveling into town attempted to warn a pedestrian walking in the train tracks in the area of North Ave and Golden State Blvd.

Train conductors told authorities they gave multiple warnings but the train struck the victim. The victim was pulled out from underneath and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, according to police.

Lt. Timothy Tietjen with the Fresno Police Department says they believe the pedestrian may have been under the influence of alcohol but say it has not yet been confirmed.

The victim is in critical but stable condition.